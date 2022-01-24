Dine-and-dash suspect accused of starting fire inside Louisville business

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A dine-and-dash suspect was arrested after allegedly starting a fire inside a Louisville business Saturday morning.

The suspect, identified by Louisville police as 68-year-old Oliver Judd, has a history of arson arrests in Colorado going back to 2016, according to criminal records obtained by Denver7.

Judd is accused of dining at a restaurant, located in the 500 block of East South Boulder Road, and then leaving without paying Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene shortly after the alleged incident and officers located Judd at a neighboring business, according to the Louisville Police Department.

The 68-year-old suspect allegedly started a fire inside the bathroom of the neighboring business where he was found and taken into custody, police said.

The Louisville Fire Department responded and put the fire out. The extent of damage to the business is not known.

Judd was booked into the Boulder County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree arson, trespassing and theft.

The department said Judd was contacted by officers Friday night, just hours before Saturday’s arrest, for allegedly starting another fire in front of a separate business in the city. However, no arrest was made at the time.

The suspect also has at least five previous arson charges going back to 2016 in Boulder County, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation criminal history report, and was found to have outstanding warrants from the Denver Marshal's office, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, and the Englewood Police Department at the time of his arrest, police said.