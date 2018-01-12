Deputies seize 233 marijuana plants from illegal El Paso Co. grow

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – Deputies seized 233 plants at an illegal marijuana grow in eastern El Paso County Thursday and served two people with felony summons.

The bust happened along Jones Road, as deputies served a search warrant. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the plants were all in various stages of growth.

Eredy Rosales and Daryl F. Caballero were both served with felony summonses for cultivation of marijuana, a third-degree drug felony, and were released, the sheriff’s office said. Mugshots of the two men were not immediately available.