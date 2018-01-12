Deputies seize 233 marijuana plants from illegal El Paso Co. grow

Blair Miller
4:23 PM, Jan 12, 2018
el paso county | el paso county marijuana bust | illegal marijuana grow colorado | illegal marijuana grow eastern el paso county | 233 plants seized

Some of the 233 marijuana plants seized from a residence in eastern El Paso County.

El Paso Co. Sheriff's Office

The location of the illegal marijuana grow in eastern El Paso County.

El Paso Co. Sheriff's Office

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – Deputies seized 233 plants at an illegal marijuana grow in eastern El Paso County Thursday and served two people with felony summons.

The bust happened along Jones Road, as deputies served a search warrant. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the plants were all in various stages of growth.

Eredy Rosales and Daryl F. Caballero were both served with felony summonses for cultivation of marijuana, a third-degree drug felony, and were released, the sheriff’s office said. Mugshots of the two men were not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top