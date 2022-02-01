Denver sheriff’s deputy killed in apparent murder-suicide in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A deputy with the Denver Sheriff’s Department was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Adams County Monday, the department confirmed to Denver7.

The department identified the deputy as Latasha Betterly-Byrd, who they say graduated from their academy in November of last year and was assigned to the Downtown Detention Center.

Her body, along with that of a man, was discovered by Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a report of a deceased male at a home in the 1300 block of West 67th Avenue Monday morning, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the man appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Betterly-Byrd appeared to have died from multiple gunshot wounds. The man’s identity has not been released.

“We can confirm with heavy hearts that Denver Deputy Latasha Betterly-Byrd passed away earlier today. Deputy Betterly-Byrd graduated from our Academy in November 2021 and was an outstanding and promising new deputy, assigned to the Downtown Detention Center. This is a very difficult time for her immediate family and Department family as well. We ask that you keep everyone who cares for her in your thoughts and prayers,” read a statement from the Denver Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office are conducting interviews of witnesses and examining electronic and physical evidence as they continue their investigation. No other details were immediately available.