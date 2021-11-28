Denver police seek public’s help in a homicide investigation

DENVER — Police in Denver are seeking the public’s help in a homicide investigation.

A man — identified Saturday as Jacob Brady, age unknown — was found dead at a home in the 4500 block of West 2nd Avenue Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the home around 1 p.m.

Police are investigating Brady's death as a homicide. His cause of death has not been released.

No other details related to the investigation are known at this time.

Police are asking for help locating the killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.