Denver police seek murder victim’s friend who may help with instigation

DENVER — Police in Denver want to talk to a friend of a murder victim who they say may have information that will help solve the case.

The victim, identified Sunday as 35-year-old Gary McLaughlin, was shot and killed near the intersection of East 12th Avenue and North Sherman Street in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Friday morning.

Police have made no arrests in the case but want to talk to McLaughlin’s friend “Paul.” They say the friend may have information to assist in the investigation.

Police believe Paul lives in the area where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

