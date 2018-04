Denver Police seek ‘armed and dangerous' sex offender who kidnapped, assaulted woman

DENVER — Police in Denver are asking for the public’s help locating a homeless man wanted for sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and kidnapping.

According to police, Johnny Dewayne Harris, 48, kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman in Denver on March 26.

The following day, he attempted to sexually assault a second woman, but she managed to get away. However, police say Harris did physically assault her.

Police have released very few details on the two attacks. It’s not clear where the incidents occurred.

Harris is a registered sex offender whose been convicted of child sex assault in Texas. His current location in the Denver area is not known.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Please call 911 if you see him.