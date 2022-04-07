Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Denver police searching for suspect vehicle involved in road rage shooting

Road rage shooting East 17th Avenue and North Monaco Parkway
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers
Stock photo of a white 2010 or similar model year Jeep Liberty
Road rage shooting East 17th Avenue and North Monaco Parkway
Posted at 5:04 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 19:04:38-04

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for a Jeep Liberty believed to be connected to a road rage shooting.

The shooting happened around 3:32 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East 17th Avenue or North Monaco Parkway.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white 2010 or similar model year Jeep Liberty, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-watchpositivestories.png

Take a break and watch these positive stories from Denver7