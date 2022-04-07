Denver police searching for suspect vehicle involved in road rage shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for a Jeep Liberty believed to be connected to a road rage shooting.

The shooting happened around 3:32 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East 17th Avenue or North Monaco Parkway.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white 2010 or similar model year Jeep Liberty, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000.