Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Denver police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured bicyclist

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 6:49 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 20:50:24-04

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday.

The crash happened between midnight and 12:30 a.m. in the area of East 56th Avenue and North Buckley Road.

Investigators say the driver was traveling eastbound when they hit a bicycle rider who was riding eastbound. The driver did not stop, and the bicyclist was seriously injured, according to Denver police.

The involved vehicle is possibly a Chevrolet Silverado. It may have minor to moderate damage to the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-electronicsrecyclingdrive.png

Community

Old electronics to get rid of? Learn about Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive