Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Denver police search for hit-and-run driver who struck, killed pedestrian

items.[0].image.alt
Denver police
Actual vehicle of interest in fatal hit-and-run on Evans
hit and run.png
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 15:38:03-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for the driver of a small pickup who they say struck and killed a pedestrian early Friday morning.

Police released an image Saturday of the actual vehicle of interest.

The incident occurred Friday morning around 2:27 a.m. in the 5000 block of East Evans Avenue.

Police said the driver was traveling westbound on Evans when they ran up on the curb, and struck the pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk.

The crash resulted in the death of the pedestrian, whose identity has not been released. The driver of the vehicle took off.

Police said the vehicle may have damage on the passenger-side and/or front end.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku