Denver police search for car theft suspect who injured 2 officers

DENVER — Police in Denver are searching for a car theft suspect who injured two officers while making a getaway Friday afternoon.

The suspect, whose description was not released, was spotted by police inside the stolen vehicle at 7236 E. Colfax Ave. around 4:30 p.m., according to a statement from the DPD.

When officers attempted to contact the suspect, the suspect took off and crashed into a squad car, injuring one officer, said Officer Nate Magee with DPD.

“Another officer was struck while trying to contact the driver on foot,” Magee said.

The suspect was able to get away, damaging another vehicle and causing other property damage in the process.

Magee said the two officers injured in the incident were transported to the hospital where they were treated and released for minor injuries.

The suspect remains at large. No description of the vehicle was available.