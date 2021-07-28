Denver police partner with federal authorities to thwart increased gun violence in the city

DENVER — Gun violence in Denver is on pace to exceed bloodshed not seen since 1981. To thwart this deadly trend, the Denver Police Department announced Wednesday a new partnership with federal authorities to fight against gun-related crime in the city.

Those federal agencies, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, have agreed to an “enhanced partnership” with DPD and state and local prosecutors to identify, arrest, and prosecute the offenders most involved with violent crime in the city.

They are targeting felons who are in possession of weapons, who police say are also the most likely contributors to violence in Denver.

“Gun-related crime has devastating, lasting effects on our community and this strategy is a smart evolution in our approach to addressing the problem of convicted violent felons with guns,” said Chief of Denver Police Paul M. Pazen in a statement. “Today, we stand together as law enforcement partners to put convicted violent felons on notice – if you choose to illegally possess or use a firearm in Denver, we will do everything within our authority to ensure you face the greatest penalties.”

The federal-local partnership will pair Denver officers with ATF agents who specialize in illegal firearms investigations to help police and prosecutors build a case. Gun violence that occurs in one of the city’s five crime “hot spots” will be prioritized for prosecution, along with other considerations such as connections to other shootings and the likelihood of future violent activity, according to a release from DPD.

“Partnerships such as this are one of ATF’s most powerful tools to protect the public,” said ATF Denver Special Agent in Charge David Booth in a statement. “We look forward to utilizing this enhanced process to continue protecting the public and bringing violent offenders to justice.”

The program will include additional training for all Denver officers and will also feature regular communication between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

