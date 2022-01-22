Denver police need help identifying a robbery suspect

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Police say the incident happened around 8:07 p.m. on Jan. 13 at 3996 East Evans Avenue.

The suspect is believed to be 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build.

They fled in a white Dodge 1500 truck with black wheels. The truck also had a black hood stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.