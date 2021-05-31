Denver police looking for male suspect in possible disturbance, assault in northeast Denver

DENVER – Detectives with the Denver Police Department need your help to find a man wanted in connection with a possible disturbance/assault in northeast Denver.

The alleged disturbance/assault happened Sunday at around 4:20 p.m. near the area of East 47th Avenue and Peoria Street.

The suspect was last seen wearing jeans, a black and white cap, a gray sweater, and a black shirt with a white circle on it, as well as black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Denver Police at 720-913-2000.