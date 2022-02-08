Denver police locate vehicle believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run

DENVER — Police in Denver located a vehicle on Tuesday morning believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

Police also arrested the driver of the suspect vehicle, which was reported stolen.

Omar Delgado, 23, was taken into custody on investigation of motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding, according to the Denver Police Department.

It’s unclear if Delgado was involved in Sunday’s hit-and-run crash that killed Joaquin Romero, 35.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of S. Eliot St. Romero was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A Hummer matching the description of the vehicle located Tuesday was seen leaving the scene of the crash.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, Romero was active in Colorado's boxing community.

Denver police said they are continuing their investigation and may release additional information at a later time.