Denver police investigating three deadly shootings Thursday morning

DENVER — Police in Denver responded to three deadly shootings Thursday morning.

The shootings all occurred within about an hour's time and within a 5-mile radius. It's not clear if they are connected.

Denver police said around 2:50 a.m. that they were investigating a shooting along the 8500 block of E. Colfax. One man was transported to a hospital with injuries and was pronounced deceased, police said.

About 20 minutes later, around 3:09 a.m., Denver police began investigating a second shooting. This one happened around E. 40th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard. One man was found at the scene and later died, police said.

Northbound lanes of Central Park closed between 36th and 40th until about 12:40 p.m.

Half an hour later, police were working in the area of Interstate 70 and Peoria Street for a third shooting. One injured person self-transported to the hospital. Police announced at 5:18 a.m. that one man had died.

All three shootings remain under investigation and information is limited. No arrests have been made.

Anybody with information on these cases is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.