Denver police investigating male's death as a homicide

Matt Rourke/AP
File: Crime scene tape (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 9:26 PM, Aug 08, 2022
DENVER — An outdoor death investigation in Denver has turned into a homicide investigation.

The Denver Police Department said at 3:21 p.m. Monday that officers were investigating a death in the 9000 block of West Saratoga.

Authorities are now investigating the death as a homicide, Denver police said in an update Monday evening.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity and cause of death at a later time. Denver police said the victim is a male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

