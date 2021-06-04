Denver police investigate shooting on N. Harrison Street

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a shooting that left one man with injuries Thursday evening.

Officers with the Denver Police Department responded to the 400 block of N. Harrison Street on a shooting Thursday.

One man was found with a gunshot wound, police said. His injuries were not life-threatening. He was transported to a hospital.

Early Friday morning, Denver police were able to find a vehicle associated with the shooting. The driver did not yield to police and ended up crashing along the 3200 block of N. Magnolia Street, police said.

Two juvenile males involved in the crash were evaluated by Denver Health Medical, along with one Denver officer.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.