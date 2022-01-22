Denver police investigate homicide after woman found dead; suspect arrested

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide on the city’s west side early Saturday morning. A suspect has been arrested.

The homicide occurred in the 5000 block of West Colfax Avenue, according to a tweet sent at 1:25 a.m. from the Denver Police Department.

The victim is an adult female, police said. A suspect, who has yet to be identified, is in custody.

The circumstances surrounding the investigation are not known at this time.

The victim’s identity and cause of death has not been released.

