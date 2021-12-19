Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Denver police investigate homicide after single-vehicle crash

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
homicide crash2.png
Posted at 11:19 AM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 13:56:30-05

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a man died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at East 40th Avenue and Chambers Road in or near the city’s Montbello neighborhood, according to 10:54 a.m. Twitter post from the Denver Police Department.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. His identity will be released at a later time.

Video from the scene shows a van, with Ramada Inn decals, involved in a crash up on the curb on the northwest side of the intersection.

Police have not said how the man was killed. Suspect information was not available.

Police shut down Chambers Road as they investigated the scene.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
storiesofhope-Sharie Madrid.png

Good news and stories of hope from Denver7