Denver police investigate 3 separate shootings that wounded 3 Saturday

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating three separate shootings that left three people wounded Saturday morning.

The three shootings were reported by the Denver Police Department on Twitter Saturday morning and occurred in the city’s Sun Valley, Southmoor Park and Mar Lee neighborhoods.

No arrests were made, and police have not said if any of the shootings are connected.

The first shooting was reported at 1:27 a.m. A person was shot near West Colfax Avenue and Eliot Street in the Sun Valley area.

Police said the victim self-transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown. No additional details were provided.

The second shooting, reported at 4:45 a.m., happened in the Southmoor Park neighborhood in the 6900 block of East Chenango Avenue.

Police said a man was shot and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Irving Street in the city’s Mar Lee neighborhood.

The shooting victim, an adult male, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The department said investigations are ongoing more information will be released as it becomes available.