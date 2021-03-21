Denver police: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after they say a homeowner shot and killed an intruder.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of North Lafayette Street, in the city's City Park West neighborhood.

Police said an adult male was shot and transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed Tuesday Matthew Martinez, 31, died at the scene. His cause of death was from multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests were made. The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine if charges will be filed.