Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Denver police, family still looking for answers in man’s murder; reward increased to $25K

Reward increased in Jacob Brady murder investigation
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers
Jacob Brady, 28, was found dead on the afternoon of Nov. 26 in southwest Denver near West 2nd Avenue and Utica Street.
jacob-brady.png
Posted at 2:02 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 16:05:32-05

DENVER — Police in Denver and family members of the victim are still seeking answers after nearly two months into a murder investigation that’s produced very few publicly-released details.

On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers announced the reward for information leading to the suspects responsible for shooting and killing Jacob Brady, 28, the day after Thanksgiving last year has been increased to $25,000 after donations from the man’s family and friends to a GoFundMe campaign.

Brady was found dead on the afternoon of Nov. 26 in southwest Denver near West 2nd Avenue and Utica Street. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said he died of a gunshot wound, but police have released little other information.

Brady’s family, who are from Louisiana, started the GoFundMe campaign to raise money after his death and said Wednesday that $20,000 of the money raised would go toward increasing the Crime Stoppers reward.

People with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360stories of hope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7