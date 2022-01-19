Denver police, family still looking for answers in man’s murder; reward increased to $25K

DENVER — Police in Denver and family members of the victim are still seeking answers after nearly two months into a murder investigation that’s produced very few publicly-released details.

On Wednesday, Crime Stoppers announced the reward for information leading to the suspects responsible for shooting and killing Jacob Brady, 28, the day after Thanksgiving last year has been increased to $25,000 after donations from the man’s family and friends to a GoFundMe campaign.

Brady was found dead on the afternoon of Nov. 26 in southwest Denver near West 2nd Avenue and Utica Street. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said he died of a gunshot wound, but police have released little other information.

Brady’s family, who are from Louisiana, started the GoFundMe campaign to raise money after his death and said Wednesday that $20,000 of the money raised would go toward increasing the Crime Stoppers reward.

People with information can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and can remain anonymous.

