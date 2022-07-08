Denver police: Deceased man's death appears to be a homicide

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating after a deceased man was found inside a home Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the 9700 block of East Iliff Avenue after a 911 caller said someone was possibly dead inside the home.

When officers arrived, they searched the home and found a deceased man inside.

The victim's death appears to be a homicide, DPD said in a tweet Thursday. The victim's identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.