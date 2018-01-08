Denver police continue to search for suspects in Friday deadly shooting of 2 men

DENVER – Police continued to search Monday for suspects in the deadly shooting of two men outside of a bar in RiNo that happened Friday evening.

The Denver Police Department confirmed the identities of the two men killed as Guillermo Ornelas, 43, and Jose Herrera-Cabral, 35. Both were shot outside the New Welcome Inn bar near 37th and Chestnut place shortly before 8 p.m. Friday and were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, Denver Metro Crime Stoppers put out a bulletin offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects.

Orenals’ son told Denver7 Sunday the two men had been playing pool at the bar that night before they were killed, and that a GoFundMe page has been set up to cover funeral expenses.