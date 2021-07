DENVER — One person died Tuesday following a shooting early Monday morning, Denver police confirmed.

Around 3:41 a.m. Monday, officers with the Denver Police Department responded to a shooting where one man was shot along the 1600 block of Blake Street.

The man was pronounced deceased Tuesday morning, police said.

Suspect information is not available.

Anybody with information on this shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.