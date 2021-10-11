Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Denver police arrest serial robbery suspect dubbed 'traffic vest bandit'

items.[0].image.alt
Crime Stoppers
bandit.png
Posted at 4:23 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 18:41:30-04

DENVER — Police in Denver announced on Monday the arrest of a serial robbery suspect dubbed by them as the “traffic vest bandit.”

Dominiek Byrd-Farr, 33, was arrested Saturday for investigation of aggravated robbery and attempted robbery, according to the Denver Police Department.

Byrd-Farr is suspected of committing multiple robberies along the Colfax Avenue corridor in Denver and Aurora, police said.

It's not known exactly how many robberies he is accused of.

The department said the most recent robbery occurred last Thursday at a 7-Eleven located at 7675 East Colfax Avenue.

Police have not said why he was dubbed the “traffic vest bandit.” However, surveillance images provided by Crime Stoppers appears to show the suspect holding a traffic vest during an alleged robbery.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather