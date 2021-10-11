Denver police arrest serial robbery suspect dubbed 'traffic vest bandit'

DENVER — Police in Denver announced on Monday the arrest of a serial robbery suspect dubbed by them as the “traffic vest bandit.”

Dominiek Byrd-Farr, 33, was arrested Saturday for investigation of aggravated robbery and attempted robbery, according to the Denver Police Department.

Byrd-Farr is suspected of committing multiple robberies along the Colfax Avenue corridor in Denver and Aurora, police said.

It's not known exactly how many robberies he is accused of.

The department said the most recent robbery occurred last Thursday at a 7-Eleven located at 7675 East Colfax Avenue.

Police have not said why he was dubbed the “traffic vest bandit.” However, surveillance images provided by Crime Stoppers appears to show the suspect holding a traffic vest during an alleged robbery.

