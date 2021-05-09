Denver officer shot in the leg; police search for shooter

DENVER (AP) — A Denver officer has been shot in the leg and police are looking for the shooter.

Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters early Sunday that officers responded to a home on a report of a person on a porch who did not belong there. The shooter opened fire on the officers at the scene and one officer was shot in the leg.

"There’s an investigation that is going on right now to determine exactly what happened," Thomas said. "We’re not certain if officers actually made contact with the individual."

The officer has been taken to Denver Health Medical Center in critical condition.

"We are still holding our breath a little bit, hoping that he’s going to pull through and be OK," Thomas said. "We’re certainly very hopeful, thankful that he his here at Denver Health Medical receiving the best treatment possible."

The shooter got away and police aren't sure if the suspect is in custody.

Thomas says officers have made contact with multiple “individuals of interest,” but the investigation is ongoing.

Denver police cleared the scene around 7:30 a.m.