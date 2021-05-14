Denver mother arrested in infant daughter's death

DENVER — The mother of a Denver infant who died last year has been arrested in her daughter's death, police said Friday.

Jolene Beyer-Lacrue, 19, faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death. Beyer-Lacrue was the mother of the victim, 9-month-old Gianna Rosales, police said.

Rosales was taken to the hospital on Aug. 3, 2020, after sustaining injuries. Rosales died the next day, and the medical examiner's office determined her cause of death to be blunt force injuries.

Earlier this month, Cain Gallardo, the boyfriend of Beyer-Lacrue, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the infant's death.

Arrest warrant affidavits in the case are sealed, and more information hasn't been released.

The child’s father, Anthony Rosales, talked to Denver7 last August. He said he worried his daughter was in danger and contacted several agencies before her death.

“They failed me," he said in August.

Rosales said he remembered jumping out of bed early on Aug. 3, and rushed to Denver Health Medical Center after his mother told him something was wrong with his daughter.

Rosales says it was the first time he saw his daughter in more than two weeks because Gianna’s mother kept his daughter away.

"They (doctors) told me she was unresponsive and then went into cardiac arrest," Rosales said.

