CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – A Denver man accused of sexually exploiting children was arrested last week, but police are asking for the public’s help as they believe the suspect may have harmed additional victims.

Erik Chen, 31, was arrested in Aurora on July 7 by Castle Rock police detectives and is facing several felony charges relating to the sexual exploitation of children for crimes he allegedly committed between the beginning of 2019 and early 2021, according to a news release.

Police allege Chen committed these crimes when he ran camps as an instructor at Han Lee’s Taekwondo Academy, and the charges stem from what police called “multiple incidents” throughout Douglas County and Aurora.

The academy’s owner is working with police to try and identify any potential victims from the Castle Rock and Aurora business locations, police said. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Castle Rock Police Department tip line at (720) 733-3517 or CrimeTips@CRgov.com.

Chen is being held at the Douglas County Jail on a $250,000 bond.