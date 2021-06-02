Denver firefighter arrested for possession of child pornography

DENVER — A Denver firefighter was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, a class 3 felony.

Arapahoe County Sherriff deputies took Eric Trujillo, 39, into custody around 9:00 a.m. at Denver Fire Station 36, located at 4101 S. Federal Blvd.

Trujillo is suspected of uploading videos to the internet depicting children being sexually assaulted, according to the Arapahoe County Sherriff’s Office.

A tip to the sheriff’s office led to the firefighter’s arrest.

Trujillo was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. A booking photo has yet to be provided.

