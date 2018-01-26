Denver couple arrested in Edwards home invasion death

EDWARDS, Colo. — A Denver couple was arrested Wednesday night in Edwards after an apparent home invasion in which one person was found dead.

Eagle County deputies arrested Jacob Taylor White, 23, and Leigha Page Ackerson, 24, following a suspicious incident in the Pilgrim Downs neighborhood.

Around 10:30 p.m., deputies arrived on scene of the possible home invasion. While checking the home for suspects, the body of a deceased individual was found.

The Eagle County Coroner's Office identified the person Friday as 74-year-old Catherine Kelley, of Edwards. Coroner Kara Bettis said her cause of death was strangulation and her manner of death was homicide.

The area was immediately cordoned off, and an alert was sent out to the residents in the Lake Creek area to shelter in place.

During a search of the area, the two suspects were located and taken into custody.

Investigators have not established a motive. It's not clear if the victim and suspects knew each other or if this was a random crime.

According to social media posts, the couple moved from Delaware to Denver sometime in 2015.