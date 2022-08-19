Denver caretaker charged after at-risk adult found malnourished, covered in feces

DENVER — A caretaker now faces a felony charge after an at-risk adult in their care was found malnourished and covered in feces, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced.

In Dec. 2019, Colorado Adult Protective Services contacted the Denver Police Department regarding concerns about a man with intellectual and developmental disabilities who was being cared for by 40-year-old Michael Hill. Hill was the man's host home provider and caretaker, according to the district attorney's office.

When a detective conducted a welfare check, they found the victim naked and covered in feces, the district attorney's office said in a press release Wednesday.

The victim was not being given his prescribed medications and appeared "significantly malnourished." He was taken to the hospital, where medical professionals reported that it appeared he had not eaten or drunk water in some time, according to the district attorney's office.

An investigator with the district attorney's office took over the case in fall 2021. On Thursday, the Denver District Attorney's Elder and At-Risk Unit charged Hill with one felony count of criminal negligence causing serious bodily injury.

The victim was moved to a new host home and has reportedly recovered, the district attorney's office said.