DENVER — The Denver Police Department and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in identifying four aggravated robbery suspects.

The incident happened around 4:43 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2021, at 1499 Blake Street.

The two male suspects have thin builds, according to police. They are associated with the two pictured female suspects.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.