Denver authorities asking for public's help after teen killed outside Denver skate park

DENVER — Denver authorities are asking for the public's help after a teenager was shot and killed outside of a Denver skate park Saturday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., 16-year-old Juan Herrera-Lozano was shot while at the Denver Skate Park, located at 2205 North 19th Street, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Video of the shooting shows Herrera-Lozano crossing the street and interacting with someone in a vehicle before he was shot.

(Continued) The victim is seen crossing the street and interacting w/ occupants of the dark-colored vehicle before he was shot by an unidentified person in the car. Again, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO with any information regarding the suspect(s) and/or suspect vehicle. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/GPWiS8nW9X — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 26, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.