Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Denver authorities asking for public's help after teen killed outside Denver skate park

Untitled design (59).png
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers
Untitled design (59).png
Posted at 10:15 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 00:15:37-04

DENVER — Denver authorities are asking for the public's help after a teenager was shot and killed outside of a Denver skate park Saturday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., 16-year-old Juan Herrera-Lozano was shot while at the Denver Skate Park, located at 2205 North 19th Street, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Video of the shooting shows Herrera-Lozano crossing the street and interacting with someone in a vehicle before he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-watchpositivestories.png

Take a break | Watch these positive stories from Denver7