THORNTON, Colo. — Prosecutors said the man accused of killing a woman and wounding four others during a shooting inside a Thornton bar this past weekend was kicked out moments before returning with a handgun.

Gary Lynn Wideman, 36, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting at the Extra Point Bar in Thornton on Saturday.

Wideman is being held at the Adams County Jail. A bond amount has not been set.

The shooting took place after several fights broke out at the Extra Point Bar at 4050 E. 100th Avenue in Thornton.

Prosecutors said Wideman had been thrown out of the bar when he returned with a handgun and began shooting.

Bartender Brenda Lee Martinez was killed and several other people were injured.

Wideman is also is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault and six counts of crime of violence, which are sentencing enhancers.

A preliminary hearing is set for October 26.