DA: Denver-area street gang linked to several shootings bragged about crimes in music, videos

DENVER — Ten members of a Denver-area street gang were indicted for multiple felony crimes involving 47 victims, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The gang identified itself as “FBP” (Few But Plenty) and made music and videos bragging about several drive-by shootings the group is alleged to have been involved in, according to the 57-page indictment.

Nine members of the gang have been arrested:

Armando Manuel Burciaga

Astrea Felicia Rucobo

Devon Nathan Montoya

Guage Frank Trujillo

Isaiah Aaron Martinez

Julio Bladimir Menjivar

Max Anthony Ramirez

Paul Lawrence Baca III

Shoveen Taron Hainesworth

One suspect, Moses Phillip Fernandez Jr., remains at large.

Dubbing the case “Operation Ricochet,” police began investigating the group after a surge of drive-by shootings in the city. More than 14 of those shootings were eventually linked back to FBP, whose members joined over a period of two years beginning in January 2020, the indictment said.

During this time, FBP members produced music and videos that “detailed and glamorized violent acts committed by the enterprise” and shared them on multiple online platforms, including YouTube, where the group made more than $12,000 from views, according to the indictment.

“Today is the culmination of a nearly two-year multi-agency effort to stop the commission of violent crimes being committed across the metro area by a street gang,” ATF Special Agent in Charge David S. Booth said in a statement. “While these arrests have certainly made our communities safer, we remain steadfast in our commitment to continue to target violent offenders and crime guns.”

The ten suspects are facing several felony charges, including violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act and multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder.