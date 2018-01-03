Credit card of missing Boulder man fraudulently used 3 weeks after disappearance

BOULDER, Colo. — On December 18, a man and a woman walked into two Boulder grocery stores and used a credit card to make purchases. However, the card the pair used belonged to a Boulder man who had disappeared without a trace three weeks before the two were caught on camera at the King Soopers and Safeway stores.

Robert Racansky, 48, was last seen on November 26, 2017. The last activity on his cell phone was on November 30, at approximately 10:45 a.m. near the area of 14th and Walnut in Boulder, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Racansky and helping investigators identify the pair caught on surveillance video fraudulently using Racansky’s credit card.

Racansky is a 5-foot 10-inch tall white male with a shaved head, gray eyes. He weighs approximately 220 pounds. His vehicle, which has not been located, is a 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, extended cab, black in color, with a Colorado license plate number of 669-YRI.

The suspects who made the fraudulent transactions at the grocery stores were seen driving a what appeared to be a dark-colored Toyota 4-Runner, model years 2006 to 2009. The SUV has a fold-down bike rack, disability placard hanging off of the front, rear view mirror and a temporary rear tag from an unknown state.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Racansky, his vehicle, or the identity of the credit card suspects, to contact Detective Mark Spurgeon at (303) 441-3615 or mspurgeon@bouldercounty.org.