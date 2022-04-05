Commerce City sexual assault suspect from Minnesota arrested in Missouri after months-long investigation

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – A sexual assault suspect wanted for crimes in Commerce City and Denver dating back to last year was extradited to Colorado after his arrest in Missouri late last month.

Demetrius Antonio Esquire Wooden, 34, of Minnesota, was wanted in connection to sex assault cases in Colorado: One which occurred in the Gateway neighborhood of Denver in June 2021 and the other from September 2021 in the 6000 block of Victory Way, in Commerce City, according to police.

Following a months-long investigation, detectives with the Sexual Assault Task Force, or SATF, obtained arrest warrants and Wooden was found and arrested on March 21 in Grandview, Mo., without incident, police said in a news release.

He was extradited and booked into the Adams County Detention Facility on April 4.

Wooden was arrested for sexual assault, second-degree assault, and third-degree assault for the incident which occurred in Commerce City, police said, adding he was also booked for an additional count of sexual assault for the incident which occurred in Denver.