Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Commerce City police seek person of interest in deadly double shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Commerce City police
person of interest.png
Posted at 6:12 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 20:12:11-04

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are seeking information about a person of interest in a double shooting last week that left two men dead.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Oct. 27, in in the 4800 block of East 62nd Avenue.

One man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim was transported to the hospital where it was announced Wednesday that he had succumbed to his injuries.

Police also announced Wednesday that they are seeking a person of interest in the case.

A man that goes by the social media name of “Ace Cozart” may be involved or has information about the shooting.

Police released a photograph of the person they are seeking, and said he may also be driving a bule or black colored truck.

Anyone with information about this case is being asked to call the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at 303-289-3626.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather