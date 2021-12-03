Commerce City police identify 2 suspects involved in shooting with police on Brighton Boulevard

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City have identified the two suspects who were arrested this week following a shooting with police on Brighton Boulevard.

The suspects were identified as Oscar Gurrola, 27, and Estevan Valverse, 28. Both are accused of shooting at officers along the 7500 block of Brighton Boulevard on Nov. 29.

According to police, they responded to a report of a DUI driver in the area and when they arrived at the scene, at least one person shot at them. Officers returned fire and then multiple people left the area in the car. Police said the officers chased the car, and the driver ended up crashing along the 7600 block of Brighton Boulevard.

The people inside initially refused to get out of the car but were later taken into custody, police said.

The two suspects were injured in the crash, but nobody was hurt in the shootings, police said.

They were arrested after they were released from the hospital.

Police are finalizing the charges against Gurrola and Valverse.

The Brighton Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office helped Commerce City police with this investigation.