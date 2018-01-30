Colorado Springs teacher arrested for possessing child porn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teacher in Colorado Springs was arrested on child sexual exploitation charges, Colorado Springs Police announced Monday.

Mike Hedges, 44, was arrested Friday after police say an investigation revealed the District 11 teacher was in possession of child pornography.

The investigation into Hedges began after police say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He was charged with sexual exploitation of a child, a class 3 felony. Hedges was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center with no bond.

According to an online directory, Hedges is a teacher at Russell Middle School. Investigators say they have no information at this time that any students are victims.

Hedges' status at the district is unclear. District 11 officials have yet to publicly release a statement in connection to the arrest.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.