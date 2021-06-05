Colorado Springs officer shot and wounded during traffic stop; suspect on the run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a Colorado Springs police officer was shot during a traffic stop Friday night.

The male officer, who has not been identified, is in “stable” condition and is being treated at a local hospital.

Police identified the suspect Saturday as Joseph Aaron Sedillo, a 25-year-old resident of Colorado Springs. He is wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

Around 8 p.m., the officer contacted two suspicious motorcyclists in the parking lot of an Auto Zone at 3110 N Nevada Ave, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

During the contact, police said one of the motorcycle riders, Sedillo, fired a weapon at the officer, striking the officer at least one time. The officer did not return fire, police said.

“The suspect, one of the motorcycle operators, produced a firearm and fired multiple times at the officer, striking him at least once,” said Lt. James Sokolik with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

After the shooting, Sedillo fled the scene, while the other motorcycle rider remained. It’s not known if the other rider was arrested.

Sedillo is described as a 5'11" tall white male, approximately 165 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has information of the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

