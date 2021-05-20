Colorado Springs elementary school PE teacher arrested for internet sexual exploitation of a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – An elementary school PE teacher in Colorado Springs was arrested Thursday as part of a months-long investigation into sex crimes against children.

Joshua Silverton, 34, a PE teacher at Monterey Elementary School, was arrested early Thursday morning following a tip from the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAIC), who contacted the Durango Police Department on Monday.

Durango police had been conducting an online, undercover operation over the last two months in which undercover law enforcement agents used the internet to talk to people interested in having sex with children; one of the individuals they’d been in contact with was Silverton, according to a news release from Colorado Springs police.

Through the investigation, police learned Silverton lived in Colorado Springs. At that point, the Durango Police Department requested the help of the Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force to continue their investigation. Search and arrest warrants were then issued for Silverton.

Colorado Springs police said Silverton was taken into custody Thursday and executed a search warrant for his home as well as place of work.

Our ABC-affiliate station in Colorado Springs, KRDO-TV, reports Silverton was placed on administrative leave at Monterey Elementary School.