Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Colorado man sentenced for murder of girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
police-tape.png
Posted at 5:00 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 19:02:44-04

DENVER — A man convicted in the shooting death of his then girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in Lakewood last year was sentenced to life in prison.

Michael Counterman, 41, was sentenced Friday in a Jefferson County courtroom to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of 50-year-old Randi Ackerman.

The shooting happened April 4, 2020, at the Green Mountain Apartments. Police found Ackerman kneeling in the street with a gunshot wound to his chest, arm, abdomen and both knees, according to prosecutors.

Ackerman was able to identify Counterman as the shooter when officers arrived on scene, prosecutors said. The 50-year-old died from his injuries at St. Anthony’s Hospital ten days later.

“Randi will be remembered by so many,” Ackerman’s family said in a statement. “He left the world a better place by sharing his enthusiasm for enjoying even the little things in life.”

Counterman was arrested shortly after and convicted in September of first-degree murder after deliberation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather