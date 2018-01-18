Colorado man gets life in prison for shooting wife to death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A man who shot his wife to death during a standoff near Colorado Springs has been sentenced to life in prison plus 32 years.

The Gazette reports Gregory Lorbiecki was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder and kidnapping and was immediately sentenced for the November 2016 death of Karyn Lorbiecki.

Prosecutors say his daughter awoke to hear her father beating her mother in a bathroom. The daughter and her brother managed to get out of the Widefield home before the shooting, which happened after a four-hour standoff with police.

Investigators say Lorbiecki shot his wife in the head, set aside his pistol and waited to be arrested.

Jurors rejected Lorbiecki’s defense that he made an impulsive decision to shoot when his wife came at him in the dark.