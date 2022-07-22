Colorado couple accused of committing payroll, personal tax fraud

DENVER — A Colorado couple was indicted for payroll and personal tax fraud, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Tuesday.

Jay G. Mills and Danielle A. Mills were indicted on March 23, 2022, for failure to account for and pay over employment payroll taxes and failure to file income tax returns.

Danielle appeared in court Thursday for her initial appearance and was released on bond. Jay had his initial appearance on April 25.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which cited the indictment, Jay and Danielle were the owners, operators and principal officers of Mills Solids Control Consulting LLC in Colorado.

During the financial period between March 31, 2016, and June 30, 2017, the couple allegedly deducted and collected taxable wages from employees. The two then allegedly failed to pay the Internal Revenue Service federal income taxes, Social Security taxes and Medicare taxes withheld within the six-quarter period, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The two are also accused of failing to file federal individual income tax returns for the 2015-2017 tax years.

Jay and Danielle each face six counts of failure to pay over employment payroll taxes and three counts of failure to file a federal tax return. If convicted, they could face up to five years in prison for each failure to pay over count and one year in prison for each count of failure to file income tax returns. They could also receive a maximum fine of $1,575,000.