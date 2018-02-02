Coloradan who killed man, stole pot gets 44 years in prison

Associated Press
11:09 AM, Feb 2, 2018
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man has been sentenced to 44 years in prison for killing a man while he slept and pointing a gun at the man's elderly mother before stealing two freezer bags of marijuana.

The Denver Post reports 36-year-old Ronnie Williams was sentenced Thursday on a second-degree murder charge stemming from the December 2016 home invasion that left 55-year-old Steven Kent dead.

Prosecutors say Williams and 25-year-old Corey Carroll broke into the Adams County home wearing ski masks and rubber gloves. Williams shot Kent in his bedroom, then held a gun to 80-year-old Marilyn Kent's head before Carroll convinced him not to shoot her.

Carroll pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 8.

