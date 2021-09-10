Watch
Child sex assault suspected wanted after failing to appear for court hearing in Boulder, police say

Boulder Police Department
Posted at 3:24 PM, Sep 10, 2021
BOULDER, Colo. – Police in Boulder are asking for your help to find a child sex assault suspect who reportedly violated the conditions of his bond by failing to appear for a court hearing Friday.

Ian C. Morrison, 36, of Boulder, did not appear for a court hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to a news release from the Boulder Police Department.

Morrison was charged in January 2021 with sexual assault, sexual assault on a child, enticement of a child and false imprisonment stemming from incidents that occurred in 2020.

During an investigation, police said they found that Morrison was in possession of sexually explicit material of children.

If you see or have seen Morrison, please call Detective Sergeant Heath at 720-390-0404 or 911.

