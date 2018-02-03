Check forgery suspect allegedly runs over Longmont police officer, manhunt underway

LONGMONT, Colo. – A suspect was wanted Friday not only for an active warrant for check forgery but also for allegedly running over a Longmont Police Department officer as he was about to be questioned by police.

Richard Jeffs, 47, was contacted by Longmont police following a disturbance near 8th Avenue and Main Street at around 5 p.m. Friday. A spokesperson for the police department said the officer recognized him and knew he had an arrest warrant.

When the officer when to question Jeffs, the suspect backed out of a parking space, striking the police officer before continuing to back up to Min Street and fleeing shortly after.

The officer was taken to Longmont United Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to spokesman Jeff Satur, who added the officer is “conscious, talking and in good spirits.”

Jeffs has an active FTA warrant for sentencing on forgery of checks, with a bond set at $20,000.

Initially, police reported Jeffs was driving a silver 2004 Audi station wagon bearing Colorado license plate OPO-966. Satur said the car was found just after 6:30 p.m. Friday near a Discount Tire store on South Hover Street.

Jeffs, however, remained on the loose.

He is 6-foot-3-inches tall, weighs 195 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Richard Jeffs is asked to call the Longmont please department immediately at 303-651-8501.