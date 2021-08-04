FOUND: CBI issues Endangered Missing Alert for 2 children last seen in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning

UPDATE | 7:40 p.m. — The Endangered Missing Alert has been deactivated after both children were found safe Wednesday evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Endangered Missing Alert was issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Wednesday for two children last seen in Colorado Springs earlier in the day.

Alexis and Amari Jordan, both Black, were last seen at around 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Spotted Tail Drive with Stacie Kirkbride, who also goes by Stacie Jordan.

Alexis is 10-year-old girl with brown hair and eyes. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to the CBI alert. She was last seen wearing an army green t-shirt with possibly a pick tank top and black leggings.

Amari is a 1-year-old boy with brown hair and eyes.

The suspect, Stacie, is a 41-year-old white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the police department. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Kum and Go hooded sweatshirt and grey leopard print pants.

Police say Stacie was driving a gray with white front driver side panel 2005 Saturn Vue with Colorado license plates BVH-846.

If seen, call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.